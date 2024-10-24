Fox News
Trump responds to ex-chief of staff after he's labeled 'authoritarian' and the 'general definition of fascist'
By Ashley Carnahan,2 days ago
By Ashley Carnahan,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchTrump'S authoritarianismDonald TrumpTrump'S legacyFascism definitionMike PenceTrump'S reaction
Comments / 5
Add a Comment
Objective and Independent
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox News1 day ago
Brittany Mahomes shares Christian message after Trump backlash and Taylor Swift friendship questions
Fox News13 hours ago
Fox News14 hours ago
Fox News17 hours ago
Fox News2 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
I ran against Kamala Harris in California. She was wrong about the economy then and she’s still wrong today
Fox News2 days ago
Liberal comic Michael Rapaport defends Trump rally-goers, hammers the left for making Nazi comparisons
Fox News12 hours ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
Texas AG Paxton files criminal referral against DOJ from 'suspicious donations' through Democratic group
Fox News1 day ago
'Mind blowing insanity': Dem Senate candidate ripped after accidentally shooting local reporter at gun range
Fox News2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Steve Garvey says Astros cheating vs. Dodgers, Yankees in World Series run was 'like taking steroids'
Fox News10 hours ago
Kamala Harris needs star power to 'gain momentum,' Trump media director says: 'Nobody wants to come see her'
Fox News12 hours ago
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News14 hours ago
Fox News2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
Fox News23 hours ago
Fox News19 hours ago
New report reveals massive number of illegal immigrants benefiting from Biden-Harris admin’s ‘quiet amnesty’
Fox News1 day ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
Riley Gaines speaks at Trump rally about sharing locker room with transgender athlete: 'exposed and exploited'
Fox News2 days ago
The HD Post12 hours ago
Fox News14 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
Jacksonville Today22 days ago
Fox News17 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.