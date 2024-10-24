Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    McDonald’s controversy shows media's 'You deserve a break today' approach to Kamala

    By Jim Bovard,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Donald TrumpKamala Harris controversyPresidential campaignsTrump'S Mcdonald'S visitKamala HarrisMedia bias

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    G47 .
    1d ago
    Why do you care if she worked at McDonald’s forty years ago?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    CNN data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an 'Electoral College blowout'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Houston residents react to Kamala Harris' visit to Texas alongside Beyonce days before Election Day
    Fox News17 hours ago
    Brittany Mahomes shares Christian message after Trump backlash and Taylor Swift friendship questions
    Fox News13 hours ago
    Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'
    Fox News14 hours ago
    CNN's Jake Tapper admits his Democratic friends are 'terrified' Harris isn't 'closing the deal'
    Fox News23 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    I ran against Kamala Harris in California. She was wrong about the economy then and she’s still wrong today
    Fox News2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    'Mind blowing insanity': Dem Senate candidate ripped after accidentally shooting local reporter at gun range
    Fox News2 days ago
    'The View' co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar exasperated with undecided voters as Election Day approaches
    Fox News1 day ago
    Kenny 'The Jet' Smith: 'Anyone who criticizes' Bronny James 'just doesn't know basketball'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Nevada voters reveal their prediction for which presidential candidate will win 'very close race'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Liberal comic Michael Rapaport defends Trump rally-goers, hammers the left for making Nazi comparisons
    Fox News12 hours ago
    Kamala Harris needs star power to 'gain momentum,' Trump media director says: 'Nobody wants to come see her'
    Fox News12 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Trump declares Harris campaign is ‘imploding' during Las Vegas rally and more top headlines
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Steve Garvey says Astros cheating vs. Dodgers, Yankees in World Series run was 'like taking steroids'
    Fox News10 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Voter registration fraud probe involving 2500 applications confirmed by Pa. election officials
    Fox News14 hours ago
    New report reveals massive number of illegal immigrants benefiting from Biden-Harris admin’s ‘quiet amnesty’
    Fox News1 day ago
    Haitian migrants overwhelming small Indiana town: ‘It’s just overrun’
    Fox News1 day ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Texas DPS surveillance plane captures Mexican cartel factions during gun battle near border
    Fox News1 day ago
    Riley Gaines speaks at Trump rally about sharing locker room with transgender athlete: 'exposed and exploited'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy