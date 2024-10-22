Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Brian Brenberg: The Joy Seems To Be Completely Gone From Kamala’s Campaign

    By Michael Addvensky,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Paula Banchy Madsen
    1d ago
    Hey, We're winning this... Plenty of joy to come. Kamala'24
    Ian Rice
    1d ago
    Fake McDs stunt leads to more delays in a community devastated by hurricane. He's selling NFTs and more junk as a result of this set-up 🤢🤮🤢🤢🤮Please wake up! He does not care about you.I'm ecstatic for the Harris Walz administration and the rest of the change coming for our democracy.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News2 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now unlikely after she was caught trying to profit off case: report
    Fox News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite3 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com5 days ago
    Fact Check: Harris Claims She Had a Job at McDonald's in the '80s. Here's What We Know
    Snopes1 day ago
    Liberal pundit tells CNN ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses
    Fox News3 days ago
    Ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick explains why Donald Trump will get her first-ever vote for president
    Fox News2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent5 days ago
    Young and the Restless Spoilers: Kyle Teams Up With Jack, Agrees To Destroy Glissade To Save Jabot
    Chrissie Massey23 hours ago
    “WHAT THE HELL IS THIS”: Jimmy Failla Breaks Down Kamala’s “Manly Men” Ad
    Fox News12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Border Patrol Union makes decisive choice between Trump or Harris and more top headlines
    Fox News10 days ago
    Jimmy Kimmel not 'mentally prepared' for Kamala Harris to potentially lose the election
    Fox News1 day ago
    Nevada voters reveal their prediction for which presidential candidate will win 'very close race'
    Fox News10 hours ago
    LA Times editor resigns over the paper not endorsing Harris for president: 'Not okay with us being silent'
    Fox News8 hours ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Hispanic voters 'opened their eyes' and are rejecting VP Harris, says wife of ex-border agent
    Fox News1 day ago
    Kenny 'The Jet' Smith: 'Anyone who criticizes' Bronny James 'just doesn't know basketball'
    Fox News1 day ago
    I ran against Kamala Harris in California. She was wrong about the economy then and she’s still wrong today
    Fox News1 day ago
    Harris vs. Trump presidential poll: Latest numbers from 7 battleground states
    AL.com2 days ago
    'It's huge': Top Georgia election official makes explosive prediction about early voting turnout
    Fox News22 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Clint Eastwood Having A Hard Time Dealing With His Family Death And Daughter’s Arrest
    DoYouRemember?2 days ago
    Transcript: Obama’s Brutal New Trump Takedown Reveals an Awful Truth
    The New Republic3 days ago
    North Carolina CEO uses personal helicopter to save 11-day-old baby from remote area ravaged by Helene
    Fox News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Grieving New Jersey family demands justice for finding unrecognizable body wearing loved one’s clothes at view
    Fox News1 day ago
    'Vain' and 'Worship-Hungry' John Travolta, 70, 'Quitting Hollywood For Australia': 'He Just Isn't Treated Like a King in Hollywood Anymore'
    RadarOnline4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy