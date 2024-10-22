Open in App
    Los Angeles Times won't endorse a presidential candidate for the first time since 2008: report

    By Lindsay Kornick,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 15
    Gucci
    1d ago
    The Times makes it clear everyday who they’re endorsing.
    LRRRRR
    1d ago
    Even the LA Times isn’t endorsing Harris!!! First time in over 20 years they didn’t endorse the Democratic nominee! Perhaps because of her flip flopping on issues and total incompetence over the last 3.5 years!! Just add them to the list .. unions, border patrol, police, firemen, VEGAS, Etc!! Trump 2024! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
