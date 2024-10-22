Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Three reasons why Trump's plan to indict Harris over illegal immigration is the right call

    By Liz Peek,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 210
    Add a Comment
    Richard Santos
    3h ago
    All of that is just tramp paybacks bs! He stopped the bipartisan border bill and allof that. "I am your retribution", bs is all about his paybacks mentality. Not anyone else's retribution. He got caught red handed multiple times, so stop trying to flip the script. The, "do nothing", maga house majority came in the door seeking to impeach Biden for the same reasons,trying to make it sound legit and that went nowhere. Cut the crap, those magas should be kicked out of Congress for their foolish waste of two years!
    Sandra Krumm
    5h ago
    ptrumpsters do what Trump tells them or he goes against them
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News3 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News1 day ago
    Ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick explains why Donald Trump will get her first-ever vote for president
    Fox News2 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast7 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic8 days ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Liberal pundit tells CNN ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses
    Fox News2 days ago
    Hispanic voters 'opened their eyes' and are rejecting VP Harris, says wife of ex-border agent
    Fox News1 day ago
    The Bible makes clear who will win today's battles, says Jonathan Cahn, bestselling author
    Fox News24 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now unlikely after she was caught trying to profit off case: report
    Fox News1 day ago
    Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim He Won
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
    People2 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story14 hours ago
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune1 day ago
    If Harris loses, expect Democrats to move right
    Vox1 day ago
    Trump Gets Terrible News in Court Case Over Arlington Cemetery Fight
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Just Got Some Great News
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'It's huge': Top Georgia election official makes explosive prediction about early voting turnout
    Fox News11 hours ago
    Jimmy Kimmel not 'mentally prepared' for Kamala Harris to potentially lose the election
    Fox News14 hours ago
    Early voting numbers are in. Here’s why Democrats shouldn’t panic
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Black Michigan autoworker breaks for Trump: 'At this point now, I'm desperate'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Brings The House Down With Weed Gummies Comment
    HuffPost1 day ago
    McDonald’s debunks Trump's accusation that Harris lied about fast food work
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Voices: I’m a former McDonald’s fry cook. Truthfully, Trump did an OK job
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Decline Of Bud Light Beer Continues
    americancraftbeer.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy