Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Texas man arrested for allegedly stealing neighbors' dogs, killing them

    By Scott McDonald,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 175
    Add a Comment
    Brandon Green
    4h ago
    how about presidential anthrax posing accusations
    Brandon Green
    4h ago
    how about this ongoing terrorist attack by homeland security with evidence of theft by them in my court case guaranteed win against homeland security being their hostage situation justification
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News1 day ago
    ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
    Fox News5 days ago
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News4 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
    Man allegedly killed his mother with a machete and then walked into a Wendy’s covered in blood and bleeding wounds
    Law & Crime10 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible6 days ago
    Sinaloa Cartel Members Are Now Scanning People's Phones to Check if They Engaged With Rival Factions
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Mom watches on in horror as her young children dangle upside down on malfunctioning fair ride for 15 minutes
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges reveals last words to mother, ‘Good Times’ actress Betty A Bridges
    Fox News22 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country3 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent3 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News2 days ago
    Man suspected of killing his wife later found hanging from a tree in Texas
    Fox News3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Loyal Pup Refused To Leave Furry Friend’s Side After She Suffered A Horrifying Accident
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Father, who strangled his 3-month-old son before he pulled the baby out of the car and began stomping on his head until he died, was put to death
    Dayton Daily Mag25 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Sick And Tearful Dog Wondered Why Her Owners Dumped Her When She Most Needed Their Love
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Florida woman faces death penalty for ordering Rottweiler to fatally attack helpless 9-year-old girl
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent3 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff5 days ago
    Texas Woman In Disbelief When She Sees Her Neighbors Leaving Their 7-Year-Old Cat Behind
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent5 days ago
    Sylvester Stallone, 78, goes viral with unique dancing video
    Fox News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy