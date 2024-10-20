Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Rare copy of US Constitution collecting dust in North Carolina filing cabinet sells for $9M at auction

    By Brie Stimson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News11 hours ago
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News4 days ago
    DAVID MARCUS: Kamala Harris can no longer hide from her dangerous stance on men playing in girls' sports
    Fox News3 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports7 days ago
    North Carolina Destination Named 'Best County' In The State
    WTQR Q104.14 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post4 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Man suspected of killing his wife later found hanging from a tree in Texas
    Fox News3 days ago
    Commanders exec makes clear going back to Redskins nickname is 'not something we're able to do'
    Fox News2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Dak Prescott gets engaged with help from seven-month-old daughter: 'Daddy has a question for you'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent5 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff5 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    '30s star suffered two nervous breakdowns, lobotomy after facing a series of tragedies: book
    Fox News2 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Walmart is selling a tiny house online for the cost-conscious shopper
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Christians need to stop believing these 'myths' about getting involved in politics, faith leader says
    Fox News1 day ago
    Woman who fatally spiked boyfriend's sweet tea with antifreeze over non-existent $30 million inheritance is sentenced
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Nathan Wade admitted to multiple White House meetings during Trump Georgia probe, transcript suggests
    Fox News18 hours ago
    Italian surfer dies in freak accident after swordfish impales her while surfing in Indonesia
    Fox News8 hours ago
    IDF releases video showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing into tunnel with family before Oct. 7 attack
    Fox News20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy