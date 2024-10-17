Fox News
Man arrested outside Trump Coachella rally sues California sheriff over claims he was potential assassin
By Stepheny Price,2 days ago
By Stepheny Price,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 156
Add a Comment
Tina Pinkerton
3m ago
Willie Summage
2h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
Fox News3 days ago
DAVID MARCUS: Kamala Harris can no longer hide from her dangerous stance on men playing in girls' sports
Fox News1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
HuffPost1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
Uncovering Florida21 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News2 days ago
Fox News3 days ago
J. Souza26 days ago
Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
'The View' responds after Trump roast recommends they 'bring Rosie O'Donnell back' to their 'stupid show'
Fox News16 hours ago
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
Boxing Hall of Famer Thomas 'Hitman' Hearns joins Trump on stage at Detroit rally: 'This can't be real'
Fox News14 hours ago
Fox News1 day ago
Bryce Gruber10 days ago
Jacksonville Today15 days ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
Trump rips Harris on illegal immigration during Latino voter town hall: Hispanic voters 'most against it'
Fox News2 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News7 hours ago
Fox News1 day ago
David Heitz13 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
Jacksonville Today8 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.