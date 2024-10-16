Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Don Lemon rips CBS for 'embarrassing' anchor after contentious interview: 'Are inmates running the asylum?'

    By Kristine Parks,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 264
    Add a Comment
    ''Nuclear Veteran''
    1d ago
    What would Don Lemon know about good journalism? Thus, his unemployment status!
    polymath
    1d ago
    I thought old Lemonhead had retired to a Harlem steam room.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former CBS staffers call for 'outside investigation' into '60 Minutes' controversy: 'There's a problem here'
    Fox News7 days ago
    ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges reveals last words to mother, ‘Good Times’ actress Betty A Bridges
    Fox News19 days ago
    Serena Williams shares her 'grapefruit-sized' cyst removal on social media: 'Mommy is suffering'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Joy Behar Behar Has To Be Reminded She’s On Live TV After Her Surprised Reaction On ‘The View’
    Decider.com21 days ago
    'He impregnated his kid's nanny': Psaki ripped after claiming Emhoff 'reshaped' masculinity
    Fox News18 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes Confirms Taylor Swift Rumor
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
    Fox News2 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    Knewz20 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Celebrity Breakups We Weren’t Ready For
    21Ninety9 days ago
    Comedian says Trump went from no chance to 'winning by a landslide' after podcast interview
    Fox News1 day ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic3 days ago
    The Sudden Death of Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Janet Jackson breaks silence on brother Tito’s death
    KTLA2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne4 days ago
    Former ‘Good Morning America’ Meteorologist Rob Marciano Lands At CBS News After ABC Exit
    Deadline 8 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    CBS Anchor Ousted For Departing Colleague Is Latest Firing Casualty
    iHeartRadio23 days ago
    The Stunning Transformation Of CNN's Abby Phillip
    The List5 days ago
    Lizzo Has Been ‘Canceled For Everything’ And She’s Fine With It, She Explains
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith is hoping to get married and have a wife one day even though he is currently happy with his single life!
    playersbio.com2 days ago
    One Direction singer Liam Payne's cause of death revealed in preliminary autopsy report
    Fox News1 day ago
    Major CBS Show Seemingly Canceled: No Season 2 Announcement Made for ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’
    PopCulture4 days ago
    TV host announces cancer return after clear scans
    BBC3 days ago
    Alex Murdaugh settles South Carolina lawsuit with Mallory Beach family for 2019 boat crash
    Fox News3 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy