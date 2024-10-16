Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Elon Musk unveils Tesla's Robovan, Robotaxi, humanoid robots

    By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Wkd
    2d ago
    Elon is doing things that his competitors are talking about doing, but never do.
    David Wayne
    2d ago
    agreed " the future should look like the future" this is why we need Trump in office to get our money back.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
    Fox News2 days ago
    Comedian says Trump went from no chance to 'winning by a landslide' after podcast interview
    Fox News1 day ago
    Alex Murdaugh settles South Carolina lawsuit with Mallory Beach family for 2019 boat crash
    Fox News3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Florida sheriff terrifies would-be looters with strong message: 'We don't fool around here'
    Fox News1 day ago
    One Direction singer Liam Payne's cause of death revealed in preliminary autopsy report
    Fox News1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    'The View' co-host says Harris 'has a problem with men,' fellow hosts say 'they have a problem with her'
    Fox News2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    South Carolina woman charged with death of diabetic teen after giving her milkshake, authorities say
    Fox News2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Q & Trey: Electoral College 101
    Fox News1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Montana man camping near Big Sky found dead in tent after ‘vicious attack,’ police say
    Fox News2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Arrest made less than 24 hours after Nashville woman was shot to death while walking on popular trail
    Fox News2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Ex-Olympic snowboarder on the run as he faces drug trafficking, murder allegations, officials say
    Fox News17 hours ago
    Shark expert weighs in after massive great white washes up on shore in Cape Cod and is hauled away by truck
    Fox News1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Teacher's unlikely 'suicide' ruling called out as web sleuths dig into surveillance video
    Fox News9 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Walz says 90-year-old mom lives off social security check during North Carolina rally
    Fox News15 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy