Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    '60 Minutes,' under fire for Kamala Harris editing decision, has history of liberal controversies

    By Joseph Wulfsohn,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Phylene Bokor
    3h ago
    Have you noticed that every single time a cheating liar is exposed, it is almost ALWAYS a Democrat?
    Dick Fitswell
    10h ago
    the Democrat run media plays dirty...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Bible makes clear who will win today's battles, says Jonathan Cahn, bestselling author
    Fox News18 days ago
    Comedian says Trump went from no chance to 'winning by a landslide' after podcast interview
    Fox News21 hours ago
    NBC polling analyst says Kamala Harris' 5-point advantage in previous poll is 'gone'
    Fox News3 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio6 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith disciplined behind bars weeks before parole hearing
    Fox News1 day ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
    Fox News1 day ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her affair during her marriage a secret
    Fox News8 hours ago
    Herschel Walker says Obama 'forgot our fight for right to vote' after scolding Black voters against Harris
    Fox News5 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post2 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Missing Woman, 80, Last Seen Walking into Hurricane Shelter and Is Then Found Dead Days Later: Officials
    People2 days ago
    Kim Kardashian called out by daughter for not cooking for the family in years
    Fox News6 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Father Turned Down an Invitation to Her Wedding
    TheDailyBeast13 days ago
    Rapper slams people trying to 'shame' him to vote for Harris, reveals why he may vote Trump instead
    Fox News2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Jake Tapper’s Daughter Describes Alerting Her Dad to Kamala Harris’ Embrace of Brat
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    Bret Baier Ends Kamala Harris Interview as Her Aides Demand Wrap: ‘They’re Giving Me a Hard Wrap Here’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Florida sheriff terrifies would-be looters with strong message: 'We don't fool around here'
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Critics drag Harris for 'cringe' pre-recorded video aired during Catholic charity dinner
    Fox News4 hours ago
    Bill Clinton's 49th Anniversary Photo To Hilary Draws Plenty Of Attention: "Monica Lewinsky Sends Her Regards"
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    UFC President Dana White slams Kamala Harris after Colbert appearance: 'This clip should scare EVERYONE'
    Fox News6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy