Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Border Patrol Union makes decisive choice between Trump or Harris and more top headlines

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Sherri Herrick
    11h ago
    Border Patrol knows Harris has no intention of taking control of the millions illegals she's let in and will continue to let. They know Trump is the one who will support them! Obama is the one who used cages. if you don't come here legally, go back where you came from!
    Thesubwaywalls
    20h ago
    More cops supporting a convicted felon… border patrol agents stood by while kids were separated from their parents, held in confinement and refused medical treatment and helped string up barbed wire across the river to purposefully kill people who already in harms way because they couldn’t swim well. Yea… true patriots. 🙄
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Bible makes clear who will win today's battles, says Jonathan Cahn, bestselling author
    Fox News16 days ago
    Former CBS staffers call for 'outside investigation' into '60 Minutes' controversy: 'There's a problem here'
    Fox News5 days ago
    Rapper slams people trying to 'shame' him to vote for Harris, reveals why he may vote Trump instead
    Fox News13 hours ago
    Ex-Trump aide laughs watching Trump's town hall: 'This is not even the man I worked for'
    Raw Story18 hours ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Tennessee woman 'left' grandson, 8, home to 'hang out with friends' before he fatally shot himself with unsecured shotgun
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    If You Own Pyrex Measuring Cups, A Check Could Be Waiting For You In The Mail
    DoYouRemember?4 days ago
    Trumps Is Now Threatening All Immigrants, “Illegal” or Not
    The New Republic6 days ago
    J.D. Vance could oust Donald Trump from the presidency under this scenario
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Former owner of dog found chained to pole ahead of Hurricane Milton arrested, to 'face the music,' DA says
    Fox News13 hours ago
    'Eye-opening': Leaked 'audit' shares staggering amount paid to Trump campaign manager
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'He impregnated his kid's nanny': Psaki ripped after claiming Emhoff 'reshaped' masculinity
    Fox News15 days ago
    Trump’s Chilling Threat After Harris Interview Catches the FCC’s Eye
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Arkansas father arrested after allegedly killing man he found with his missing 14-year-old daughter
    Fox News3 days ago
    Kim Kardashian called out by daughter for not cooking for the family in years
    Fox News4 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic1 day ago
    ‘Flat Out Lie’: North Carolina Governor Nukes Trump For Putting ‘Rescue Workers in Danger’ With Rhetoric
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Black group fires back at Obama for ‘insulting’ Harris pitch: 'Worst kind of identity politics'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Trump Gives Ominous Clue About What May Happen If He Loses
    TheDailyBeast16 hours ago
    Mothers who lost daughters to illegal immigrants say VP Harris' border trip was 'political stunt'
    Fox News14 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump latest presidential poll: Who is winning now? Gap is closing
    AL.com20 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible14 hours ago
    Charlamagne tha God says young Black man predicted Trump's podcast appearance will get him elected
    Fox News22 hours ago
    Trump Jokes About Being Shot After He Is Told Couple’s Son Died in War: ‘Sir, They Lost Their Son Michael’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    SEE IT: Wisconsin dairy farmer says 'no question' Trump admin was 'much better' than Biden-Harris
    Fox News7 days ago
    Border patrol faces subpoena threat for allegedly hiding Harris’ role as border czar
    The Center Square28 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy