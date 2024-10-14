Open in App
    UNC launches school to promote free speech culture on campus, sparks criticism

    By Kendall Tietz,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 2
    Icke
    1d ago
    Free speech? But only what they approve of. If I voice my opinion I get written up and called racist.
    Rudy Sailsbery
    2d ago
    the communist don't like your free speech agenda put her in office you won't be talking at all we will be a communist state that the teacher unions wants you to be.
