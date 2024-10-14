Fox News
'Orange man' and the economy: Swing state voters share the issues driving their vote
By Hannah Ray Lambert,2 days ago
By Hannah Ray Lambert,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 118
Add a Comment
Me
9h ago
Sue Underwood
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News23 hours ago
Fox News1 day ago
'The View' host admits Kamala Harris needs 'concrete examples' of how she will differ from President Biden
Fox News1 day ago
Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
Fox News5 hours ago
Fox News2 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
Israel reveals Hezbollah special forces terrorist 'bunker' located under home with weapons, motorcycles
Fox News1 day ago
Daily Mail8 days ago
Tim Walz appearance prompts protests and silent treatment at high school football game: 'getting desperate'
Fox News4 days ago
leadstories.com2 days ago
Fox News4 days ago
André Emilio20 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
Colorado gold mine tour guide identified as victim killed in elevator mishap: 'A good man,' sheriff says
Fox News5 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Fox News5 days ago
UFC President Dana White slams Kamala Harris after Colbert appearance: 'This clip should scare EVERYONE'
Fox News5 days ago
San Jose State volleyball team with transgender player says no more future matches have been forfeited
Fox News5 days ago
Fox News12 hours ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.