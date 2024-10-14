Open in App
    • Fox News

    Harris unveils agenda to help Black men 'get ahead' as polls show Trump gains

    By Paul Steinhauser,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 341
    Pamela Humphrey
    7h ago
    is that not racist I thought uncle Joe's administration made racism illegal
    RedRover
    11h ago
    Before COVID-19 severely impacted our social and economic lives, black Americans were seeing real benefits from lower taxes and lower regulation. The unemployment rate for blacks reached a record low of 5.2 percent and black labor-force participation reached 63.2 percent, the highest it had been since the 2008 recession.The poverty rate for black Americans also reached record lows, while a total of 1 million lifted themselves out of poverty between 2016 and 2019. Over the same period, real median household income for black families rose over $4,000 after actually falling over the previous 14 years (2002–2016). With incomes rising so fast, it should not be surprising that black homeownership skyrocketed to 47 percent, another mark not reached since the 2008 recession.
