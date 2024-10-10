Fox News
'Somebody with a plan': Swing state voters share their top issues in presidential showdown
By Hannah Ray Lambert,2 days ago
By Hannah Ray Lambert,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 22
Add a Comment
Dena Wilson
1d ago
Ronny
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tim Walz appearance prompts protests and silent treatment at high school football game: 'getting desperate'
Fox News10 hours ago
Former CBS staffers call for 'outside investigation' into '60 Minutes' controversy: 'There's a problem here'
Fox News2 days ago
Florida sheriff announces criminals banned from evacuation shelters, tells them to go directly to jail
Fox News9 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Top 5 friendliest moments from Kamala Harris' media blitz: 'The next president of the United States'
Fox News21 hours ago
Ohio mother of 8-year-old girl who took family’s SUV for Target run said it was 'impressive' but 'dangerous'
Fox News22 hours ago
Colorado gold mine tour guide identified as victim killed in elevator mishap: 'A good man,' sheriff says
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News2 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News1 day ago
Doorbell video shows murder suspects posing as energy workers before allegedly killing jewelry store owner
Fox News13 hours ago
Fox News2 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News2 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Parents win in Pennsylvania court after school was accused of teaching first-graders about gender transition
Fox News2 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile12 days ago
Texas Dem Allred says he opposes 'boys in girls' sports' despite past of allowing it, fighting parental rights
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News21 hours ago
Kevin Costner helps with Hurricane Milton, Helene relief efforts as he relates to 'seasons of darkness'
Fox News1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
Top Republican demands answers as billions in FEMA relief are still going to COVID: 'Legitimate concern'
Fox News1 day ago
David Heitz5 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Bryce Gruber4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.