Fox News
This group has the numbers to decide the US presidency – if they turn out
By Troy Miller,2 days ago
By Troy Miller,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 11
Add a Comment
Liberal + Educated = Intelligence
11h ago
Liberal + Educated = Intelligence
11h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former CBS staffers call for 'outside investigation' into '60 Minutes' controversy: 'There's a problem here'
Fox News2 days ago
Fox News4 days ago
Fox News13 days ago
Mediaite4 days ago
"Depressed, disgusted and horrified": These lifelong Republicans say they're finally done with Trump
Salon25 days ago
Harrowing footage shows US troops being fired at after VP Harris' claim of no Americans in combat zones
Fox News24 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Fox News2 days ago
Tim Walz appearance prompts protests and silent treatment at high school football game: 'getting desperate'
Fox News10 hours ago
Latin Times2 days ago
Fox News5 days ago
'60 Minutes' asks Harris whether it was a 'mistake' for Biden admin to go soft on border, VP repeatedly dodges
Fox News5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Fox News2 days ago
Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking
The Conversation U.S.17 days ago
Fox News11 days ago
Fox News22 hours ago
TheDailyBeast1 day ago
Ohio mother of 8-year-old girl who took family’s SUV for Target run said it was 'impressive' but 'dangerous'
Fox News22 hours ago
The New Republic2 days ago
Fox News4 days ago
Raw Story6 hours ago
Top Republican demands answers as billions in FEMA relief are still going to COVID: 'Legitimate concern'
Fox News1 day ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile12 days ago
Colorado gold mine tour guide identified as victim killed in elevator mishap: 'A good man,' sheriff says
Fox News1 day ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.