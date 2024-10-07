Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    LAURA INGRAHAM: What I saw in Butler

    By Laura Ingraham,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    Johnny
    1d ago
    You saw Americans coming together
    OpenYourMind
    1d ago
    Idk. I can look out my window and see Harris/Walz signs in 5 different yards. Not a Trump sign in sight for blocks, it's a beautiful thing! And a couple weeks ago there were Trump solicitors going up and down my street and nobody wanted to talk to them. I sat on my porch observing. So, it seems not everybody is falling for the debaucherous sex delinquents manipulation.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Illegal immigrant previously charged with raping 8-year-old girl arrested after erroneous release
    Fox News1 day ago
    It's the most repeated command in the Bible and it will bring you closer to God
    Fox News3 days ago
    Diddy's celebrity friends are quietly settling with victims ahead of impending lawsuits: lawyer
    Fox News1 day ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    What are Trump's odds of winning the election? Here's why they just got better
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic5 days ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift wears ‘inappropriate’ outfit
    thecomeback.com1 day ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story9 days ago
    'Doctor, please?' Trump pauses rally for several minutes for medical emergency
    Raw Story3 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Remains of Michigan woman, 68, who disappeared during vacation, found in stomach of shark
    Fox News1 day ago
    CBS '60 Minutes' airs two different answers from VP Harris to the same question
    Fox News18 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Trump calls Liz Cheney a 'low IQ war hawk' after appearance in support of Harris
    Fox News5 days ago
    Man stumbles across gem worth thousands hidden in dirt: 'It's like nothing else'
    Fox News19 hours ago
    Sean Diddy Combs’ Celebrity Pals Scramble To Pay ‘Outrageous’ Amounts Of ‘Hush Money’ To Avoid Public Disgrace
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Trump Unravels at Rally as NYT Reveals Fresh Signs of Mental Decline
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Denzel Washington Reportedly "Confronted" Diddy at One of His Parties in 2003 After Witnessing Something
    Distractify1 day ago
    Ron DeSantis says Harris has 'no role' in hurricane response: 'I don't have time for political games'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Ben’s Affleck’s New Look! (NEW: 11AM)
    Fox News5 days ago
    Confident Whoopi Goldberg introduces Kamala Harris on 'The View' as the 'next president of the United States'
    Fox News1 day ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Melania Trump Opens Up About Whether Barron Is ‘Autistic’ in Memoir
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    'Traitor' Liz Cheney walloped by Wyoming voters for Harris endorsement, break with GOP
    Fox News1 day ago
    Lawmakers push for passage of CROWN Act in Pennsylvania
    WGAL1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Kevin McCarthy Says ‘I Don’t Hang Around with Pedophiles’ When Asked If He’s Made Amends with Matt Gaetz
    Mediaite5 days ago
    SEE IT: Wisconsin dairy farmer says 'no question' Trump admin was 'much better' than Biden-Harris
    Fox News1 day ago
    'Is that a threat?' Trump stuns observers with comment about Harris voter 'getting hurt'
    Raw Story2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy