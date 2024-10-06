Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Absentee voting kicks off in Maine

    By Anders Hagstrom,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Paula McCallum
    1d ago
    Yippee 🙌
    Joe Public
    1d ago
    And so it begins!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Carolina county debunks rumors of 'bodies everywhere' and government seizures in storm-ravaged town
    Fox News3 days ago
    New York company unveils 100-foot 'Vote for Trump' sign, gets sued by Democratic mayor
    Fox News2 days ago
    Magic Johnson: Black men should vote for Harris because Trump 'did not deliver on' promises to Black community
    Fox News2 days ago
    Biden makes surprise appearance at White House briefing, says he may ask for more Helene response money
    Fox News3 days ago
    The Eggs Benedict At This Maine Donut Shop Is So Good, You’ll Dream About Them For Weeks
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    It's the most repeated command in the Bible and it will bring you closer to God
    Fox News1 day ago
    Harris slammed for pledging millions to Lebanon as North Carolina suffers
    Fox News1 day ago
    North Carolina mom of 4 swept up by Hurricane Helene flooding in front of husband, 8-year-old son
    Fox News4 hours ago
    ORDINARY HEROES: Sean Lee of Save Our Allies Joins the Guy Benson Show, Discusses Relief Efforts in North Carolina
    Fox News3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Reporter's Notebook: Iran’s missiles strike Israel, and a deadly terror attack in Tel Aviv
    Fox News13 hours ago
    Boone, NC church becomes Helene recovery hub, one of dozens across Southeast: 'God will carry us through this'
    Fox News2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Trump surprises Florida restaurant owner struggling to stay open, encourages guests to 'keep it going'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    Flight passenger attempts to steal upgraded seat as plane boards, sparking reactions on social media
    Fox News12 hours ago
    Illegal immigrant previously charged with raping 8-year-old girl arrested after erroneous release
    Fox News12 hours ago
    Sabrina Carpenter blasts critics of her skimpy tour outfits: 'Don't come to the show'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Kourtney Kardashian catches parenting police wrath for 'tacky' Halloween decorations: 'Kids can see those'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Burger King, Dunkin' launch Halloween wars early with Wednesday's Whopper, spider donuts and more
    Fox News3 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Dockworkers hit pause for now on strike that threatened grocery prices and more top headlines
    Fox News4 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez bros.' 'only way out,' Epstein accuser on Diddy, missing mom found
    Fox News3 days ago
    Fox Sports Update – Postseason Baseball Like it Ought to Be
    Fox News3 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    US on alert for possible 'violent extremist activity' on Americans one year after Oct. 7
    Fox News3 days ago
    Rare chance to see northern lights may be possible this weekend due to solar flare
    Fox News3 days ago
    Happy Hour: Get Your Girls & Get A Mammogram
    Fox News3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy