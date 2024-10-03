Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    House Majority Leader Steve Scalise: Having President Trump At The Top Of The Ticket Helps Republicans Chances Of Keeping The House Tremendously

    By Peter Caterina,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1K
    Add a Comment
    Pat Bergeron
    27m ago
    bs
    John Vavrek
    2h ago
    Vote Harris out first female president,go Democrats
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Good Times' star John Amos' cause of death revealed, daughter admits she learned of it from press reports
    Fox News2 days ago
    ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges reveals last words to mother, ‘Good Times’ actress Betty A Bridges
    Fox News6 days ago
    Anderson Cooper admits that 'deep down' he's skeptical about 2024 polls: 'I don't think I buy them'
    Fox News14 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent10 days ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post1 day ago
    Fact Check: Tom Selleck Said He'd Pull 'Blue Bloods' from CBS if Debate Moderators Weren't Fired?
    Snopes1 day ago
    Famed Hollywood actor is supporting Trump. Hear why
    CNN29 days ago
    'Stop being stupid!' Ex-GOP official rips anyone considering a vote for 'idiot' Trump
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Peter Thiel predicts the 2024 election won't be close: 'One side is simply going to collapse'
    Business Insider18 days ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds2 days ago
    Trump surprises Florida restaurant owner struggling to stay open, encourages guests to 'keep it going'
    Fox News21 hours ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill5 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Body language expert tells Dr. Phil he saw 'panic' on Walz's face during key debate moment
    Fox News2 days ago
    House passes bill blocking Biden admin attempt to require two-thirds of new cars to be electric within years
    Fox News14 days ago
    Republican pollster says: I have never seen a candidate more determined to blow an election (than Trump)
    the-independent.com25 days ago
    Trump walks away muttering ‘take a look’ when asked to prove aid denial for Helene victims
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Biden has ‘privately complained’ about how quickly Democrats have moved on from him: report
    Fox News3 days ago
    Rep. Byron Donalds: Trump’s Storm Leadership Shows Americans What They’ve Been Missing The Past Four Years
    Fox News4 days ago
    Trump Mocked for Tossing Chicken Nuggets at Alabama Game as Hair Becomes Focus of Social Media Frenzy
    Business Times4 days ago
    Tommy Tuberville warns there will be ‘hell to pay’ if Congress doesn’t pass controversial voting bill
    AL.com23 days ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News17 hours ago
    Trump Chuckles As Crowd Boos Soldier For Correctly Naming Base
    HuffPost10 hours ago
    Rudy Giuliani accidentally texted details of fake elector plot to wrong number: Jack Smith
    Raw Story1 day ago
    WNBA media members deny voting for Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark for Rookie of The Year amid outlier vote
    Fox News16 hours ago
    Impeachment witness says it’s ‘embarrassing’ that Trump only just found out about WWII and Napoleon
    The Independent8 days ago
    'I'd do it again': Trump supporter who thought the Insurrection Act was 'in motion' and said Jan. 6 was 'precisely what we want' just learned his punishment
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja2 hours ago
    Christina Hall Lists House for Sale & Goes After Ex in Blistering Posts
    Heavy.com16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy