Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    80 semi-trucks tires slashed at Tennessee truck stop, deputies say

    By Christina Shaw,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    LinSmalls
    5h ago
    An article about dozens of truckers' tires being sabotaged, and you include a pic of trucks with a caption about truckers picking up and killing hookers? SHAME ON YOU!!!
    Christine Summers
    6h ago
    that's crazy, part of there plan
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Good Times' star John Amos' cause of death revealed, daughter admits she learned of it from press reports
    Fox News3 days ago
    Decorated off-duty Atlanta officer allegedly breaks into neighbor's house, is killed when homeowner opens fire
    Fox News4 hours ago
    Cause of Maui wildfire that killed 102 revealed
    Fox News2 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Mountain Lion Sightings in Mississippi: Is the Big Cat Returning to the Magnolia State?
    April Killian1 day ago
    Confirmed Mountain Lion Sightings: Are Big Cats Returning to Tennessee?
    April Killian15 hours ago
    Virginia school board to pay 'wrongfully fired' teacher who refused to use student's preferred pronouns
    Fox News2 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Felony Fraud
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Tennessee City Among The 'Unhealthiest Places To Live' In America
    WSIX 97.9 The BIG 9824 days ago
    Bride-to-be stumbles upon 'perfect' wedding dress at thrift store for an unbelievable price
    Upworthy11 hours ago
    Trump surprises Florida restaurant owner struggling to stay open, encourages guests to 'keep it going'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Rachel Morin's mom comes face-to-face with illegal immigrant murder suspect for first time in court
    Fox News19 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Sabrina Carpenter blasts critics of her skimpy tour outfits: 'Don't come to the show'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Tennessee Destination Named 'Most Boring Tourist Trap' In The State
    KWNW ROCK 1021 day ago
    Terrified Woman Forced to Flee Home After Stranger Breaks In, Cleans the Floor and Takes Out the Trash
    Latin Times1 day ago
    What is The Smallest Town in Tennessee?
    eastcoasttraveller.com7 days ago
    North Carolina county debunks rumors of 'bodies everywhere' and government seizures in storm-ravaged town
    Fox News1 day ago
    Jelly Roll can't keep the smile off his face as he takes to the stage after almost 300lb weight loss
    HELLO8 hours ago
    6 ways Iran could strike US in the Mideast or here at home
    Fox News1 day ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Sanxingdui Ruins were discovered accidentally by a farmer; has since been the site of over 60K relics
    Fox News1 day ago
    Burger King, Dunkin' launch Halloween wars early with Wednesday's Whopper, spider donuts and more
    Fox News1 day ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy