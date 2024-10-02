Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    University of New Mexico dealt legal blow after charging 'hefty' fee against conservative speaker: 'Major win'

    By Joshua Nelson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 32
    Add a Comment
    Dru Whiteside
    12h ago
    we are a blue State unfortunately. but obviously because look at the state we're in. look at the whole GD country
    long stick
    16h ago
    We have done so much in New Mexico to get rid of Trump Republican types and we’re making progress. Thank you for keeping New Mexico blue since 1912
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Good Times' star John Amos' cause of death revealed, daughter admits she learned of it from press reports
    Fox News2 days ago
    Matt Damon says family is dealing with ‘major adjustment’ since daughter moved out for college
    Fox News14 days ago
    Body language expert tells Dr. Phil he saw 'panic' on Walz's face during key debate moment
    Fox News1 day ago
    Conor McGregor funeral scheduled for Oct. 12 in Spain, Ilia Topuria to serve as Undertaker
    MMAmania.com1 day ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Caitlin Clark Breaks Her Silence Days After WNBA Star Quit The League Following Controversial Remarks About The Fever Superstar’s Salary
    Total Pro Sports12 hours ago
    Biden has ‘privately complained’ about how quickly Democrats have moved on from him: report
    Fox News3 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY8 days ago
    'He impregnated his kid's nanny': Psaki ripped after claiming Emhoff 'reshaped' masculinity
    Fox News4 days ago
    Who won the Vance/Walz vice presidential debate? 3 polls gave the same answer.
    Scripps News2 days ago
    CNN data reporter warns Kamala Harris on track for 'worst' Democratic performance among union voters
    Fox News4 days ago
    MSNBC guest says JD Vance ‘not the kind of despicable character we have seen’ in clips
    Fox News2 days ago
    Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage
    The Independent8 hours ago
    DAVID MARCUS: Selfish Kamala Harris pours gasoline on Pittsburgh sandwich shop’s Vance gaffe
    Fox News5 days ago
    'The worst all-time': CNN polling expert says J.D. Vance's unpopularity is unprecedented
    Raw Story3 days ago
    The thousands of shipping containers lost at sea waiting to burst open
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘Is He Insane?’ Trump Twists the Knife Over Walz Accidentally Boasting That He’s ‘Become Friends With School Shooters’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Grandparents found dead hugging each other after Hurricane Helene battered home
    The Independent2 days ago
    WNBA media members deny voting for Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark for Rookie of The Year amid outlier vote
    Fox News9 hours ago
    You will not get your next retirement payment if your Social Security is not sent by the end of this year
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Mafia member on death row fatally beaten at California prison
    NewsNation6 days ago
    An Untold Story Classic: Analyzing the Life of O.J. Simpson
    Fox News21 hours ago
    NFL will not weigh in on Tua Tagovailoa's return date after Dolphins quarterback's third concussion
    Fox News8 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    War analysts say the massive Iranian missile attack the US called 'ineffective' likely wasn't just for show
    Business Insider2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    2 Martha’s Vineyard illegal immigrants arrested on same day in latest ICE busts on wealthy, liberal islands
    Fox News3 days ago
    Trump attorney Alina Habba expects to be hit with ‘onslaught of litigation’ before election
    The Hill1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy