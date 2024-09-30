Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    NYC Mayor Eric Adams pledges to 'reign' not resign as team files to dismiss charges

    By Pilar Arias,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 22
    Add a Comment
    Italia
    2d ago
    of there were "problems" a decade ago, why wasn't he challenged earlier in his career?
    34 felonies
    2d ago
    Guilty
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Diddy Placed On Suicide Watch (NEW: 7AM)
    Fox News12 days ago
    Matt Damon says family is dealing with ‘major adjustment’ since daughter moved out for college
    Fox News12 days ago
    Teen killer Carly Gregg sentenced to life in prison for gunning down mother after shocking video surfaced
    Fox News11 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks3 days ago
    Michigan girl, 7, stabbed to death; 13-year-old sister in custody: police
    Fox News2 days ago
    MLB legend Pete Rose's cause of death revealed
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Human remains at Notre-Dame Cathedral may have been identified after more than 450 years
    Fox News12 days ago
    Social media critics rip Walz for celebrating Minnesota football rival, remind him he was booed: 'No loyalty'
    Fox News3 days ago
    'NCIS' actress Pauley Perrette says she'll 'never again' return to acting
    Fox News5 hours ago
    Kentucky governor confirms body found near site of freeway mass shooting is alleged I-75 gunman
    Fox News11 days ago
    The serious crisis gripping America that no one wants to talk about
    Fox News1 day ago
    Oregon amusement park files lawsuit against ride manufacturer after it leaves guests hanging upside down
    Fox News11 days ago
    Shea In Irving: Is It Over For Bryce Young? Could Arch Manning Win The Heisman?
    Fox News12 days ago
    I’ll Have Another: Cheers To Jesse Watters & Will Cain
    Fox News12 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Ramaswamy rips media focus on 'fringe' narrative during Springfield, Ohio visit: The city's issues are 'real'
    Fox News11 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    North Carolina official reveals shocking damage to tourist town: 'All of it was washed into the lake'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Illegal immigrant bites Border Patrol agent in the face amid 'significant rise' of attacks on CBP
    Fox News12 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    State Department diplomat worked on project claiming Hezbollah's aim is to 'achieve social justice'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    'He impregnated his kid's nanny': Psaki ripped after claiming Emhoff 'reshaped' masculinity
    Fox News2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy