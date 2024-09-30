Open in App
    Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff 'reshaped the perception of masculinity': MSNBC host

    By Lindsay Kornick,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 1K
    Rick Crist
    58m ago
    Probably one of the dumbest statements in a while…
    Tanya Hayes
    1h ago
    Oh look at that wave she thinks she's a queen she does the queen wave sorry you bimbo You're too stupid to run a country. You can't even talk right
