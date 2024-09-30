Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Liberal author urges Biden to 'dissolve' Supreme Court before leaving office: 'It's Trump's harem'

    By Yael Halon,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1K
    Add a Comment
    Richard Shackelford
    32m ago
    Holy crap, this is the face of woke libs. Looks like two cow patties run over by a semi truck.
    Channels
    47m ago
    Communist!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Good Times' star John Amos' cause of death revealed, daughter admits she learned of it from press reports
    Fox News2 hours ago
    Vance vs. Walz debate leaves Americans with this big takeaway
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Trump reveals which US rival will be his first phone call if re-elected
    Fox News9 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY6 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent8 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Kellyanne Conway’s daughter confronts her mom: ‘You had more rights when you were my age’
    Raw Story6 days ago
    Trump says he ‘wouldn’t pay’ employees overtime because he ‘hated it’
    Reuters3 days ago
    Real estate investor explains why Kamala Harris is the candidate who 'does not understand housing'
    Fox Business7 days ago
    CNN data reporter warns Kamala Harris on track for 'worst' Democratic performance among union voters
    Fox News2 days ago
    'Unreal': Massive pushback after Trump 'admitted he stiffed his workers' at latest rally
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'He impregnated his kid's nanny': Psaki ripped after claiming Emhoff 'reshaped' masculinity
    Fox News2 days ago
    Anderson Cooper admits that 'deep down' he's skeptical about 2024 polls: 'I don't think I buy them'
    Fox News12 days ago
    Teen killer Carly Gregg sentenced to life in prison for gunning down mother after shocking video surfaced
    Fox News12 days ago
    Bernie Sanders tells Texas progressives to back Harris, says Allred win would “make all the difference”
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges reveals last words to mother, ‘Good Times’ actress Betty A Bridges
    Fox News3 days ago
    I’m an immigrant and I’ve done the math. Here’s how to fix our immigration system
    Fox News12 days ago
    Republicans already threatening to block Harris from making SCOTUS picks
    Raw Story2 days ago
    ‘That Is Just Sick’: Trump Eviscerated For Claiming Democrats Are Refusing To Help Republicans Impacted By Flooding
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Melania Trump Hesitates Answering Ainsley Earhardt Asking if She Fell in Love With Trump: ‘It Was a Connection’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Dems roundly condemn death threats against Supreme Court they've repeatedly disparaged
    Fox News12 days ago
    Biden has ‘privately complained’ about how quickly Democrats have moved on from him: report
    Fox News1 day ago
    Jittery Jimmy Fallon 'Gripped With Fear His Head Will Roll': Nighttime Host in 'Crisis Mode' Over Plunging Ratings, Budget Cuts and Ad Rates
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    DAVID MARCUS: Selfish Kamala Harris pours gasoline on Pittsburgh sandwich shop’s Vance gaffe
    Fox News3 days ago
    House passes bill blocking Biden admin attempt to require two-thirds of new cars to be electric within years
    Fox News12 days ago
    Schiff introduces bill that would stop presidents from dismissing prosecution against themselves
    The Hill5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy