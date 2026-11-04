💰 Fox Lake water rate and fire protection charge changes

💰 Fox Lake water rate hike and new fire charge: what’s proposed

The City of Fox Lake Water Utility has asked the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) for permission to raise water rates and change how public fire protection (PFP) costs are billed.

Since the last full rate case in 2015, the Utility says its system investment (pipes, wells, equipment) went up 18.89%, and its yearly operating costs went up 58.01%. To cover this, it is asking for $104,711 more in water revenue each year, which is an overall rate increase of 23.11%.

Fire protection charge changes

Right now, the total PFP cost is $161,413 per year. That full amount is billed to the City of Fox Lake as a municipal charge, and the City raises money to pay it.

The City has now approved a change: instead of the City paying 100% of PFP, the cost would be split between:

a municipal PFP charge to the City, and

to the City, and direct PFP charges on water bills.

The Utility is asking the PSC to:

keep the City’s annual PFP charge at $161,413 , and

, and raise the total PFP cost to $181,447.

The extra $20,034 would be billed directly to retail general service customers (regular water customers) using the “equivalent meters” method (a standard way to size the charge by meter size). The Utility states it does not plan to charge non‑general service customers.

What this could mean for a typical home

If approved, an average home with a 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch meter using 400 cubic feet per month would see the monthly bill go from $26.42 to $36.50. That’s a 38.15% increase, which includes both the general rate hike and the new direct PFP charge.

Public hearing and how to comment

A PSC public hearing on this request (docket 2080-WR-104) is set for Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Fox Lake City Hall, 248 East State Street, Fox Lake, WI 53933.

You can:

Join by Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/my/pschearings

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PSCWI-Hearings

Listen by phone: dial +1 312 626 6799, Meeting ID 809 513 2930

You may comment one way:

Web comment (due by Friday, December 4, 2026): go to http://psc.wi.gov → Commission Actions → File a Public Comment → docket 2080-WR-104. Live comment at the hearing: the Administrative Law Judge will call on connected members of the public one by one. Mail comment (must arrive by Friday, December 4, 2026): Attn: Docket 2080-WR-104 Comments

Public Service Commission

P.O. Box 7854

Madison, WI 53707-7854

To read all filings, go to http://psc.wi.gov → eServices → Docket Search (CMS) and search 2080-WR-104. Questions can be directed to the Utility at (920) 928-6288.