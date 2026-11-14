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Fox Lake
New Creative Art Studio Opens in Fox Lake
2 days ago
Melissa Roden has opened 143 Plus More Creative Art at 29 E Grand Ave in Fox Lake, offering a space for people to relax, make art, and explore their talents. More information: https://t.co/pJVBo6Mn4S
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Fox Lake
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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