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Fox Lake

New Creative Art Studio Opens in Fox Lake

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbhEe_1H5v84QC00

Melissa Roden has opened 143 Plus More Creative Art at 29 E Grand Ave in Fox Lake, offering a space for people to relax, make art, and explore their talents. More information: https://t.co/pJVBo6Mn4S

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Fox Lake

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