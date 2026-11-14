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Fox Lake
📅 Beginner Tai Chi class starts Nov. 15 in Fox Lake
12 days ago
📅 Beginner Tai Chi Class in Fox Lake
Try Temple Style Tai Chi Chuan in a relaxed, beginner-friendly class led by Michael Eugenio.
This six-week program uses gentle, low-impact movements to help improve balance, coordination, flexibility, relaxation, strength, and body awareness. It’s designed for all fitness levels, so you can move at your own pace in a welcoming setting.
- What: Temple Style Tai Chi Chuan class (beginner-friendly)
- When: Sunday, November 15, 2026
- Where: Fox Lake, IL 60020
- Who: Open to all fitness levels, beginners welcome
If you’ve been curious about Tai Chi or want a low-impact way to move more, this could be a good fit.
More Info: Calendar • Tai Chi
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