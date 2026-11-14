📅 Beginner Tai Chi Class in Fox Lake

Try Temple Style Tai Chi Chuan in a relaxed, beginner-friendly class led by Michael Eugenio.

This six-week program uses gentle, low-impact movements to help improve balance, coordination, flexibility, relaxation, strength, and body awareness. It’s designed for all fitness levels, so you can move at your own pace in a welcoming setting.

What: Temple Style Tai Chi Chuan class (beginner-friendly)

Temple Style Tai Chi Chuan class (beginner-friendly) When: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Where: Fox Lake, IL 60020

Who: Open to all fitness levels, beginners welcome

If you’ve been curious about Tai Chi or want a low-impact way to move more, this could be a good fit.