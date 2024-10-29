Open in App
    FOX 56

    Lexington breast cancer survivor spreads hope through humor

    By Vasi Prokos,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEn8r_0wQsJVDN00

    LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — October is breast cancer awareness month and for many women battling cancer, the road to remission is long and hard.

    For as long as she can remember, Debra Faulk has been making people laugh, lifting them up one joke at a time. So, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, she fought the only way she knew how finding a way to take a negative situation and make it into something positive.

    “When you’re a cancer survivor, you find whatever strength and courage that you need to find to help you get through chemo,” said Faulk.

    And it’s that same strength and courage that Faulk uses to transform the most challenging and painful moments of her life into moments that lift others. Not only is Faulk a breast cancer survivor but an accomplished stand-up comedian.

    She was diagnosed in 2021 and uses her experience on stage to spread awareness about cancer’s impact.

    “My pain is humor, and I just try to take that and maybe we could all learn something together, as we laugh through these tears. We got to find something that helps you cope; maybe you’ll read a book, maybe you go to a support group, I choose to put a microphone in my hand and stand in front of thousands of people,” Faulk said.

    Debra is no stranger to the disease; her grandmother, aunt, and sister were all diagnosed with breast cancer. Her sister passed away at only 33 years old.

    “I remember how my sister used to get sick and used to take, you know, a pail or a bucket or a brown paper bag with her. I remember, I remember all of that and I knew that it was coming for me. And as a comedian, what can I do to make this funny? Because the pain is unbearable, and I knew death would come. It was very hard. And if it wasn’t for my comedy, I think I’d still be suffering, but for laughter, you know, here I am,” Faulk said.

    October will always be a special month for her.

    “My sister’s birthday, Tammy, was Saturday, Oct. 19, and that’s the day that I choose to celebrate her life. Even though she passed of breast cancer, I celebrate with her on that day that I’m still here to help spread her words of wisdom and encouragement and hope that I’m able to encourage, inspire, and inform. So, October, resonates with me for all the women that have been affected, and whether people know it or not, there are some men that have been affected with breast cancer and I just want to let everyone know how special they are,” Faulk said.

    But by spreading hope through humor, she never forgets who she is.

    “Not only am I a cancer survivor, I’m a cancer thriver and there’s nothing that I can’t do,” Faulk said.

    She remains in remission, and she continues to get regular check-ups at UK Markey Cancer Center . She mentioned many times how grateful she is for the care she’s received and recommends all women get checked.

    “I love Markey Cancer Center; even urgent care has been tremendous in my recovery, because even after cancer, people think, oh, you’re fine, you got to ring the bell, you’re fine. Well, no, because I still have neuropathy in my fingers. My fingers go numb, I can’t button up my clothes and I’m lucky to have a zipper. I have to pull everything over or up,” said Faulk. “The people, the nurses, even the students—it is a family environment.”

    Faulk was also a keynote speaker in 2023 for the “Expressions of Courage Survivor Celebration” at Kroger Field. If you’re interested in seeing one of her shows, click here .

