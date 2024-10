Drugs, firearms seized on Georgetown elementary school grounds

GEORGETOWN, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A pair of firearms and bags of marijuana were seized on elementary school grounds over the weekend by the Georgetown Police Department.

According to GPD, officers saw “suspicious” individuals on the grounds of Southern Elementary School.

The police said the firearms were reported stolen. The guns and drugs were seized and the individuals were charged with:

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Unlawful possession of a weapon on school property

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Using restricted ammo during a felony

Trafficking in marijuana

Trafficking a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school

Alcohol intoxication in a public place

The identities of the accused have not been released.

