Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 56

    Cooking for the masses: A day in the life of Keeneland’s Hospitality Team

    By Tyler Melito,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsaEP_0wC3N90I00

    LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Aside from the action itself, food is one of the best parts of any sporting event.

    That’s especially true at Keeneland, but keeping thousands of racing fans fed every day is no small feat.

    From the minute you step through the gates at Keeneland, you don’t have to go very far to find something that will make your mouth water.

    There is plenty to go around, from simple favorites like burgers and dogs to the classics like Ruebens and bread pudding.

    It’s a lot of food and even more planning.

    “We plan the six months in advance, so we know all the steps we’re going to do and we’ve been doing this quite a while, so we know how to mitigate if there’s an issue,” explained the Managing Director of Keeneland Hospitality Chef Marc Therrien.

    LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

    Therrien has been cooking at Keeneland for years. His key to success is always leaving the people wanting more.

    “Maybe it’s a shepherd’s pie in the restaurant in the fall; maybe it’s a nice spring pot pie,” Therrien teased.

    He said his goal for every meet season is to push the boundaries and create the most innovative menu possible while also keeping the classics that have had people coming back for years.

    “How do I make 50 ingredients do 400 things for me?” Therrien said. “You got space issues. You got ingress egress. How do you get it to that location so that all plays into it? That’s a formula. We sit down and talk about it.”

    That communication, along with fresh ingredients, being prepared and providing something for everyone, is what makes Keeneland’s kitchen top notch.

    “I’ve had a lot of challenges where I need a lot of gluten-free, I need a lot of vegan, I need a lot of these different items,” explained Therrien. “So, 99% of my food is all gluten-free automatically.”

    Read more of the latest Lexington & central Kentucky news

    When it comes to race days, Therrien spends most of his time moving from kitchen to kitchen. Walking 30,000 steps a day, trying to be as resourceful as possible.

    “We’ve got 48 bars, we got 28 concession stands, we’ve got 13 kitchens, 12 dining rooms and then we’re doing special events on top of that,” Therrien outlined.

    Therrien strives to have all the food served at Keeneland be cooked from scratch.

    While it tastes delicious and makes people feel like home, it doesn’t make things any easier.

    “I mean, it is mass scale,” Therrien said. “We’re feeding 250,000 people in 17 days. It’s no easy feat. You know, you are close one day and then you are open full tilt the next day. So, think about opening 13 restaurants in one day with no onboarding. That’s not an easy feat.”

    To put into perspective how much food Keeneland goes through, hot dogs are one of the track’s biggest sellers with Keeneland going through 18,000 during a meet season and that’s not all.

    Read more of the latest Kentucky news

    “Burgoo, we’re making 120 gallons of burgoo a day and you know, especially in the fall, we sell a lot more because it’s that old memory that you have,” Therrien detailed.

    It’s all possible thanks to an army of talent.

    “We’ve always been told the customer is always right. I believe the employees right. So if we’re if we’re good to each other, say, hey, it’s not my job or hey, yeah, what can I do to help you out? It’s essential because now the staff wants to be here, they’re happy to be here.

    With nine full time employees on staff, Therrien says he leans on his team to serve up the Keeneland way to visitors.

    When the heat is turned up a little too high in the kitchen, Therrien takes the chance to just step away and look over the crowd and he says that recenters him.

    “This is why we’re here,” Therrien described. “It’s not about me. It’s not about the food. It’s about Keeneland. I like to have a team that understands that.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    FOX 562 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    FOX 567 hours ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    FOX 561 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Alligator seized from northern Kentucky basement
    FOX 562 days ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    FOX 561 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles recalled due to listeria concerns
    FOX 561 day ago
    Nicholasville couple rushes to Louisville after $90,000 scratch-off win: ‘I still can’t believe it’
    FOX 562 days ago
    71-year-old Willisburg woman dies after Owen County crash involving deputy
    FOX 561 day ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    FOX 561 day ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    FOX 561 day ago
    3 injured in shooting on Versailles Road
    FOX 561 day ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states including Kentucky, court docs show
    FOX 563 days ago
    Daughter claims mother’s body ‘misplaced’ in Memphis cemetery
    FOX 563 days ago
    ‘Big White Thangs’: ‘Haintin Holler’ cryptid seen near Kentucky highway
    FOX 562 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    FOX 561 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Iowa school shooter ‘likely displayed warning signs’ before January attack, report finds
    FOX 561 day ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    FOX 561 day ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    FOX 562 days ago
    London to attempt world record on Honey Bun Day
    FOX 562 days ago
    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
    FOX 565 hours ago
    Child taken to hospital, 1 arrested after crash on Ash Street
    FOX 5623 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    FOX 561 day ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    FOX 561 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy