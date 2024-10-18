Cooking for the masses: A day in the life of Keeneland’s Hospitality Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Aside from the action itself, food is one of the best parts of any sporting event.

That’s especially true at Keeneland, but keeping thousands of racing fans fed every day is no small feat.

From the minute you step through the gates at Keeneland, you don’t have to go very far to find something that will make your mouth water.

There is plenty to go around, from simple favorites like burgers and dogs to the classics like Ruebens and bread pudding.

It’s a lot of food and even more planning.

“We plan the six months in advance, so we know all the steps we’re going to do and we’ve been doing this quite a while, so we know how to mitigate if there’s an issue,” explained the Managing Director of Keeneland Hospitality Chef Marc Therrien.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Therrien has been cooking at Keeneland for years. His key to success is always leaving the people wanting more.

“Maybe it’s a shepherd’s pie in the restaurant in the fall; maybe it’s a nice spring pot pie,” Therrien teased.

He said his goal for every meet season is to push the boundaries and create the most innovative menu possible while also keeping the classics that have had people coming back for years.

“How do I make 50 ingredients do 400 things for me?” Therrien said. “You got space issues. You got ingress egress. How do you get it to that location so that all plays into it? That’s a formula. We sit down and talk about it.”

That communication, along with fresh ingredients, being prepared and providing something for everyone, is what makes Keeneland’s kitchen top notch.

“I’ve had a lot of challenges where I need a lot of gluten-free, I need a lot of vegan, I need a lot of these different items,” explained Therrien. “So, 99% of my food is all gluten-free automatically.”

When it comes to race days, Therrien spends most of his time moving from kitchen to kitchen. Walking 30,000 steps a day, trying to be as resourceful as possible.

“We’ve got 48 bars, we got 28 concession stands, we’ve got 13 kitchens, 12 dining rooms and then we’re doing special events on top of that,” Therrien outlined.

Therrien strives to have all the food served at Keeneland be cooked from scratch.

While it tastes delicious and makes people feel like home, it doesn’t make things any easier.

“I mean, it is mass scale,” Therrien said. “We’re feeding 250,000 people in 17 days. It’s no easy feat. You know, you are close one day and then you are open full tilt the next day. So, think about opening 13 restaurants in one day with no onboarding. That’s not an easy feat.”

To put into perspective how much food Keeneland goes through, hot dogs are one of the track’s biggest sellers with Keeneland going through 18,000 during a meet season and that’s not all.

“Burgoo, we’re making 120 gallons of burgoo a day and you know, especially in the fall, we sell a lot more because it’s that old memory that you have,” Therrien detailed.

It’s all possible thanks to an army of talent.

“We’ve always been told the customer is always right. I believe the employees right. So if we’re if we’re good to each other, say, hey, it’s not my job or hey, yeah, what can I do to help you out? It’s essential because now the staff wants to be here, they’re happy to be here.

With nine full time employees on staff, Therrien says he leans on his team to serve up the Keeneland way to visitors.

When the heat is turned up a little too high in the kitchen, Therrien takes the chance to just step away and look over the crowd and he says that recenters him.

“This is why we’re here,” Therrien described. “It’s not about me. It’s not about the food. It’s about Keeneland. I like to have a team that understands that.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.