1 attacked with machete near West New Circle Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — One person has been arrested following a reported assault overnight in Lexington.

The police said the assault happened before midnight Sunday off West New Circle Road. At the scene, the police and Lexington firefighters said they found an injured person who had been attacked by a machete.

Their injuries were non-life-threatening and they were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to Lexington police.

An arrest has been made and the police confirmed that charges are pending.

