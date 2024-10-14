FOX 56
1 attacked with machete near West New Circle Road in Lexington
By Matthew Duckworth,2 days ago
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
Tracy Crews
1d ago
Khalid El-Shabazz
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 5619 hours ago
FOX 562 days ago
Mom who claimed it was an 'accident' and Facebook made her shoot 2 young sons in the head at home is suddenly reversing course
Law & Crime1 day ago
FOX 562 days ago
Black Enterprise3 days ago
Uncovering Florida20 days ago
Newlywed mother of 4 died after her sister-in-law’s boyfriend, who blamed her for his relationship’s ups and downs, broke into her home and shot her before turning the gun on himself
Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
FOX 563 days ago
FOX 5621 hours ago
Mississippi News Group6 days ago
Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
lawyerherald.com6 days ago
FOX 561 day ago
FOX 5613 hours ago
FOX 561 day ago
Jacksonville Today19 days ago
Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
Mississippi News Group3 days ago
FOX 563 days ago
zagsblog.com2 days ago
FOX 561 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.