    1 attacked with machete near West New Circle Road in Lexington

    By Matthew Duckworth,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PC99s_0w63HDdU00

    LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — One person has been arrested following a reported assault overnight in Lexington.

    The police said the assault happened before midnight Sunday off West New Circle Road. At the scene, the police and Lexington firefighters said they found an injured person who had been attacked by a machete.

    Their injuries were non-life-threatening and they were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to Lexington police.

    An arrest has been made and the police confirmed that charges are pending.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tracy Crews
    1d ago
    That’s why you should carry heck of in going to be the one dead
    Khalid El-Shabazz
    1d ago
    Damn people are going crazy
