    Fall sheet pan dinner, maple dijon dip, molasses spice blondies

    By Brigitte Prather,

    2 days ago

    Fall Sheet Pan Dinner

    • 1 lb Brussels sprouts, halved
    • 1 lb sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 3/4 inch cubes
    • 14-16 oz smoked sausage, cut into 1 inch slices on the bias
    • 1 large or 2 small apples, cut into 1 inch chunks
    • 1 red onion, cut into 1/2 inch thick chunks
    • 2-4 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
    • 1 tsp garlic salt
    • Freshly ground black pepper

    Maple Dijon dip

    • 1/4 cup mayo
    • 1 tbsp dijon mustard
    • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
    • 1 tbsp maple syrup
    • Salt and pepper, to taste

    Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss the Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, smoked sausage, apples, and onions on a rimmed baking sheet. Other delicious options are carrots, parsnips, small potatoes, or butternut squash. Drizzle with olive oil (as much as you feel is necessary to lightly coat everything) and toss well with the rosemary, garlic salt, and pepper. Cook for 25-30 minutes, shaking the pan to flip everything at the halfway point, until vegetables are tender and sausage is browned. Serve with Maple Dijon Dip on the side.

    To make the Maple Dijon Dip, simply stir together all the ingredients in a small bowl.

    Molasses Spice Blondies

    • 2 sticks butter, melted and cooled
    • 1 and 1/4 cups brown sugar
    • 2 eggs
    • 1/4 cup molasses
    • 2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
    • 3/4 tsp baking powder
    • 1/2 tsp salt
    • 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
    • 1 cup white chocolate chips

    Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9×13 baking pan with foil and grease the foil with baking spray or butter.

    In a mixing bowl, stir together the butter, brown sugar, eggs, and molasses. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and pumpkin pie spice. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet to form a thick batter. Stir in the white chocolate chips and transfer to the prepared baking pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the edges and top are set, but the middle is still slightly underdone. Cool completely and cut into squares.

