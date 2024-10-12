Medical cannabis will be on the ballot in November in London: Here’s what we know

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Medical cannabis will become legal across the Commonwealth in January, and the city of London will hold a vote on whether or not the drug will be sold in city limits for medical purposes in November.

On March 31, 2023, Gov. Andy Beshear signed SB 47 into law, legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky beginning Jan. 1, 2025. Counties and city governments within the commonwealth can still vote in the upcoming election on whether or not medical cannabis can legally be sold in those respective areas, according to the Local Government Rules section of the Team Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis .

London Mayor Randall Weddle wrote on Facebook Saturday that registered voters within city limits will have a chance in November to pass legislation that “allows patients with qualifying medical conditions to access cannabis for therapeutic use, aiming to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life.”

Weddle said that although excessive use of cannabis can have adverse effects, particularly among adolescents, a 2021 study published in Psychological Medicine showed that medical cannabis can improve anxiety and depression symptoms in patients with pre-existing conditions.

“The legalization of medical cannabis in Kentucky represents a significant step toward providing patients with alternative treatment options,” Weddle wrote on Facebook, “By relying on credible research and facts, we can address concerns and dispel myths surrounding medical cannabis. As the state moves forward, continued education and dialogue will be crucial in ensuring that patients receive safe and effective care.”

Cannabis consumption outside of the medical​​ cannabis program remains illegal in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, per state law.

For an overview of Kentucky’s medical cannabis laws, visit the Team Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis website . To find voting information by county in Kentucky leading up to the election, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.