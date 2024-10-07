Where will the Crystal Rogers trial be? Nelson County judge makes decision

BARDSTOWN, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The venue for the Crystal Rogers trial has been set, according to the Nelson County Circut Court.

In March, a judge agreed that due to the immense publicity surrounding Rogers’ 2015 disappearance, it would be difficult to find an unbiased jury in Nelson County.

On Monday, it was decided the trial would take place in Warren County.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2025, per court documents.

It’s still unknown if the three men charged in the case will be tried together or given separate trials. However, court documents state that Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson, and Steven Lawson’s trials will all be held in Warren County.

Rogers was reported missing by her mother on July 5, 2015. That same day her father discovered her abandoned car with a flat tire at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her phone, keys, and purse were still inside her red Chevrolet Impala.

