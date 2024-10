Man drops motorcycle in crash, slides into vehicle

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital Wednesday after a crash involving a vehicle in Bay Terraces, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the rider, a 60-year-old man, was traveling east in the 7200 block of Paradise Valley Road shortly before 3:40 p.m. He entered a dedicated left turn lane and turned left onto northbound Briarwood Road.

At that same time, police said a woman, 63, was driving a red 2015 Toyota Prius in the westbound lane in the 7300 block of Paradise Valley Road. She reportedly entered the intersection, in turn, causing the motorcycle driver to drop his motorcycle and slide into her vehicle.

The motorcyclist suffered facial fractures and a brain bleed, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

The Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Alcohol was ruled out as factor in this collision.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

