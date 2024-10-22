Open in App
    Tickets now on sale for San Diego’s 2025 Farmers Insurance Open

    By Rhea Caoile,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3Qrz_0wHaWMU600

    SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Tickets are now on sale for the PGA Tour’s stop at Torrey Pines Golf Course for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in January.

    The event from Jan. 22 to 25 is the tour’s only scheduled Wednesday start and Saturday close for the fourth consecutive year. Rounds one and two will take place on Jan. 22 and 23, with the championship days (rounds three and four) scheduled for Jan. 24 and 25.

    Yankees and Dodgers meet in World Series for 12th time in matchup of Broadway and Hollywood

    General admission grounds tickets start at $65 for rounds one and two, $75 for the third round and $85 for the final round on Saturday, Jan. 25. Children 15 and under can get in for free with a paid adult, while seniors and military members can purchase tickets at a discounted rate beginning at $55. Tickets can be purchased online via the Farmers Insurance Open website .

    This will be San Diego’s 73rd year hosting a PGA Tour event and the 58th time it’s being held at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The golf course was also the site of the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Opens.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.

