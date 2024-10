One-quarter of San Diego families make over $200K, census data shows

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows about one-quarter of San Diego families bring in more income than the area median.

According to census data from 2023 , nearly 60% of families reported having an income of $100,000 or more, with 25% reporting having an income of $200,000 or more.

The median family income in 2023 was about $121,000 while the median household income was just over $103,000, according to the bureau.

For perspective, about 19% of families in the San Diego area made over $200,000 in 2021 and only about 16% in 2019. In both of those years, the percentage of people making less than $150,000 was greater than those earning $200,000 and up.

The data points to a rising number of families earning more income over the years, even as the cost of living in San Diego has become more and more expensive.

Last month, home sales dropped across the San Diego housing market while the median sales price remained the same at the $1 million level, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

There is a silver lining, though. The unemployment rate in San Diego County saw a slight decline last month to 5.6% from a revised 5.1% in August, according to the state Employment Development Department Friday.

San Diego County’s inflation rate also dropped to 2.5% in September, the lowest it has been since January 2021, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

