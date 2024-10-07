Open in App
    FOX 5 San Diego

    CBP seizes over $21 million worth of narcotics near U.S.-Mexico Border

    By Rhea Caoile,

    1 days ago

    SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Officers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego field office ports of entry seized more than $21 million dollars worth of narcotics throughout the month of August, according to a release Monday.

    According to CBP, officers seized 10,827 pounds of narcotics in 108 separate incidents in August. They included over 9,500 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 1,100 pounds of cocaine, nearly 300 pounds of fentanyl and 36 pounds of heroin.

    Biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening in late October

    All suspects involved in the incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, CBP stated. The narcotics and vehicles linked to the incidents were seized by CBP officers.

    The San Diego Field Office is comprised of ports of entry including San Ysidro, San Diego air and seaport, Otay Mesa, Tecate, Calexico East/West and Andrade.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.

