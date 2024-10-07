These cities are the ‘safest’ in America, new study says

KTLA — The quality of schools, traffic and entertainment offerings are among the variety of factors you consider before moving to a new city. Another is safety.

Threats ranging from public health crises and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents, safety concerns extend beyond physical harm, according to a study conducted by personal finance company WalletHub.

Americans also worry about financial safety issues such as inflation, unaffordable mortgages, a lack of health insurance and identity theft.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities nationwide across 41 safety metrics to determine which cities were the “safest.”

Researchers found that these were the top five safest cities in the country:

South Burlington, Vermont Casper, Wyoming Warwick, Rhode Island Burlington, Vermont Boise, Idaho

The top 5 least safe cities in the U.S. are:

New Orleans, Louisiana Baton Rouge, Louisiana Fort Lauderdale, Florida Detroit, Michigan Memphis, Tennessee

Here’s where California cities ranked in the study.

11 th : Irvine

23 rd : Chula Vista

24 th : Fremont

25 th : Glendale

27 th : Santa Rosa

29 th : Santa Clarita

35 th : Garden Grove

36 th : Huntington Beach

37 th ” Oceanside

43 rd : San Diego

44 th : Modesto

48 th : Rancho Cucamonga

49 th : Oxnard

51 st : Moreno Valley

70 th : Ontario

75 th : Santa Ana

80 th : Fontana

83 rd : Anaheim

99 th : Riverside

102 nd : San Jose

103 rd : Sacramento

105 th : Long Beach

107 th : Stockton

111 th : Fresno

113th: San Francisco

136 th : Bakersfield

162 nd : Los Angeles

173 rd : San Bernardino

175 th : Oakland

The complete report can be viewed here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.