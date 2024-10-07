Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 5 San Diego

    How fast food prices in California changed after the minimum wage hike

    By Marc Sternfield,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nsxrl_0vxv4GOR00

    KTLA — California’s controversial new $20-an-hour minimum wage for workers at large fast-food chains has not led to widespread job losses or steep menu price hikes, according to a new report from UC Berkeley’s Institute for Research on Labor and Employment.

    Assembly Bill 1228 , which took effect on April 1, raised wages for hundreds of thousands of employees who had been earning an average of $16.21 per hour.

    As of July, the state had approximately 750,000 fast food jobs, roughly 11,000 more than when the law took effect, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    “We find that the policy increased average hourly pay by a remarkable 18 percent, and yet it did not reduce employment,” the researchers concluded.

    These restaurants are exempt from California’s fast food minimum wage law

    Industry trade groups, however, argue the data does not paint an accurate picture of employment in California’s fast-food sector.

    “One thing that is not included [in the BLS data] … is a net change,” Rebecca Paxton, Director of Research at Employment Policies Institute, recently told KTLA 5 News . “So, it’s not measuring the number of folks who have lost their jobs, gained their jobs, or turnover. It’s also not measuring folks that have been like reduced. They’re still employed, but their hours have been reduced.”

    Impact on Menu Prices

    Meanwhile, the researchers found that menu prices at California fast food restaurants, which have been noticeably higher at many locations, increased only by about 3.7%, or roughly 15 cents on a $4 hamburger. Irvine-based In-N-Out raised its burger prices by 25 cents .

    “About 62 percent of the increased costs were passed on to consumers in higher prices, suggesting that restaurant profit margins, which were above competitive levels before the policy, absorbed a substantial share of the cost increase,” researchers said, arguing the price hikes likely boosted restaurant revenue.

    In-N-Out raises prices in response to California’s minimum wage increase

    KTLA consumer reporter David Lazarus says it appears the industry has largely weathered the minimum wage storm.

    “The study suggests the fast-food industry’s shrieks that the sky is falling were a bit over the top,” Lazarus says. “The fact that employment remained steady after the wage hike indicates fast-food restaurants saw no catastrophic increase in operating costs, at least nothing that couldn’t be addressed with a modest price hike.”

    In recent months, many fast-food chains including McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Popeyes, have launched new low-cost value meals to court customers who may have balked at higher prices dating back to the pandemic.

    California voters will decide in November whether to approve Proposition 32 , which proposes raising the minimum wage for all employees to $18 an hour by 2026. The minimum wage at fast food chains would not be affected.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    SXE10Gamer
    1d ago
    That first paragraph is actual bullshit. Prices at most places jumped. Pick your reason, it's all liberal policy doing it.
    Shannon Brown
    1d ago
    So the businesses get a huge new cost so the result is that they increased hiring? How stupid do you think we are?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    FOX 5 San Diego2 days ago
    20 lbs. of cocaine found in truck floorboard at South Texas port of entry
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    Where Californians are moving out of state, and who's moving in
    Axios2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    SeaWorld San Diego releases rescued sea turtles back into the ocean
    FOX 5 San Diego19 hours ago
    South Texas border city celebrating start of Mexican produce season
    FOX 5 San Diego19 hours ago
    Daylight saving time: Does CA want to stop changing the clocks?
    FOX 5 San Diego3 days ago
    Southern California city loses state housing and homelessness funds
    FOX 5 San Diego5 days ago
    Severely Matted Dog Who Lived On The Streets Just Wanted Help But Was Too Scared To Ask For It
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    How to save big on Prime Day by loading your carts now
    FOX 5 San Diego3 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    CBP seizes over $21 million worth of narcotics near U.S.-Mexico Border
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    California becomes first state to ban 'sell-by' dates on food packaging
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for 5th consecutive year
    FOX 5 San Diego2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    FOX 5 San Diego2 days ago
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    FOX 5 San Diego6 hours ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton begins to lash Florida
    FOX 5 San Diego6 hours ago
    Popular Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Tacos' In California
    KHYL V101.11 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    FOX 5 San Diego3 days ago
    Man Takes 4 Kids Camping-Finds Note On Windshield ‘From One Dad To Another’
    mahoningmatters.com2 days ago
    Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in North County
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy