Heat wave finally breaks for inland San Diego County, better development of the marine layer

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) – After seven consecutive days of heat alerts for inland valleys, mountains and deserts, there is finally some relief from the unseasonably hot weather.

The area of high pressure that has been parked over Southern California for the last week will shift towards the east starting Tuesday. This will allow for afternoon temperatures to gradually decrease over the course of this week.

By the weekend, we are looking at seasonally normal temperatures for the coast, while majority of inland areas will be just slightly above normal.

Dense fog was reported down to less than a mile visibility Monday morning for much of the coast. More fog is expected Tuesday morning, mainly focused on coastal mesas and higher coastal terrain.

The marine layer also looks to deepen as the high pressure exits the region, so expect coastal low clouds possibly extending east into some valleys in the coming night and early morning hours.

Tuesday will be the first day in a week where inland areas will not be under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Afternoon highs tomorrow will top out in the mid-70s, with inland valleys and mountains hitting the low 90s and deserts close to 105 degrees.

Indio hit 116 degrees Sunday afternoon, making it the hottest, latest temperature recorded in California, according to the National Weather Service San Diego.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.