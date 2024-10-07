Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 5 San Diego

    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton

    By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hhn39_0vxfqygw00

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Hurricane Milton, which reached Category 5 strength Monday, is heading right for Florida’s west coast, with a potential landfall near or at Tampa Bay.

    The National Hurricane Center predicted that it could possibly weaken to a Category 3 before making landfall, but where it makes landfall could produce drastic differences in how the bay is hit by storm surge.

    Nexstar’s Tampa-based meteorologists at WFLA track “wobbles,” or small movements, on the system’s path. Those wobbles determine where the hurricane is headed and how much damage Floridians can expect.

    Mandatory evacuations begin in Tampa Bay ahead of Milton

    “If it hits St. Pete Beach, there’s 15 feet of water in the Bay,” said Jeff Berardelli, Max Defender 8 chief meteorologist. “If it hits Longboat Key, 15, 20 miles south of there, there’s not much of any water in the bay.”

    As Milton continues moving forward, there will likely still be changes in its path that will affect where it is headed.

    “You’re going to have to watch the wobble tracker up until 20 miles off shore,” Berardelli said.

    While the movements may seem negligible at first glance, these wobbles make a big difference when they compound into a change in the storm’s path.

    This was the case when Max Defender 8 first launched the wobble tracker for Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 hurricane that was originally expected to make a direct hit on Tampa Bay but “wobbled” further south to its landfall in Charlotte County, Florida.

    Since then, the tracker has been a major asset in other major hurricanes like Helene and, now, Milton.

    The wobble tracker watches the motion of hurricanes and tropical storms by using a combination of data from satellites, radar, the forecast trajectory, and the previous path the storm is on, to indicate how the path is changing in real time.

    The WFLA Wobble Tracker will remain actively streaming 24/7 until Milton makes landfall.

    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    FOX 5 San Diego2 days ago
    CBP seizes over $21 million worth of narcotics near U.S.-Mexico Border
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    20 lbs. of cocaine found in truck floorboard at South Texas port of entry
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Join NASCAR and Nexstar in supporting hurricane recovery
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    South Texas border city celebrating start of Mexican produce season
    FOX 5 San Diego21 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in North County
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    Satellite images reveal Hurricane Milton's massive scale as it barrels toward Florida
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    SeaWorld San Diego releases rescued sea turtles back into the ocean
    FOX 5 San Diego21 hours ago
    Wobble Tracker: Live updates on Hurricane Milton’s path — and where it may make landfall
    FOX 5 San Diego4 hours ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    FOX 5 San Diego18 hours ago
    Passenger in Oceanside emergency plane landing facing drug charges
    FOX 5 San Diego21 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Fentanyl hidden within carne asada beef seized in Fresno County
    FOX 5 San Diego23 hours ago
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    FOX 5 San Diego7 hours ago
    Teen daughter of Flaming Lips member found safe: police
    FOX 5 San Diego8 hours ago
    Homeless targeted in Oceanside deadly attacks
    FOX 5 San Diego20 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Florida residents brace for Hurricane Milton
    FOX 5 San Diego6 hours ago
    Landfall timeline: When will Hurricane Milton hit Florida?
    FOX 5 San Diego2 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat, poultry recalled: USDA
    FOX 5 San Diego7 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    ‘You are going to die’: Tampa mayor warns against ignoring Milton evacuation orders
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    FOX 5 San Diego1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy