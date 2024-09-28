Open in App
    5 things to do in San Diego this weekend

    By Danielle Dawson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJS3O_0vnAPDkv00

    SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Brisk autumn air has officially set in around San Diego. While the breeze signals to some that it is time to get cozy, it’s also perfect weather for some of the exciting activities taking place this weekend.

    From music festivals to the start of Oktoberfest season, here are five things to do in San Diego County this weekend:

    Encinitas Oktoberfest & Artisan Faire

    Kick off the autumn season with a local version of the annual German celebration known as Oktoberfest. The Encinitas Oktoberfest & Artisan Faire is one of a few Bavarian beer and food festivals going throughout the county from now into early October.

    The free, family-friendly event in North County will be held on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., including a ceremonial parade at noon. The festival’s events span a third of a mile along Mountain Vista Drive, off El Camino Real.

    CRSSD Festival

    Head to Waterfront Park for the two-day CRSSD music festival, a bash showcasing some of the hottest names in electronic music. With three stages and over two dozen artists, plus music, food and more right next to the San Diego Bay, the festival is perfect for those looking to experience live music with a stunning view.

    Tickets for the main festival on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 are nearly sold-out, but the music festival also has “After Dark” performances at locations across San Diego. Tickets for the after party shows can be found on the festival’s website.

    Taste of the College Area

    Check out all that the College Area restaurants have to offer at the inaugural Taste of the College Area event this Sunday, Sept. 29. Explore over 25 restaurants with the self-guided tour featuring cuisine from around the world, all housed in the College Area and Rolando Neighborhood Commercial Corridor. Complimentary Old Town Trolley rides to and from participating restaurants are available for the tour.

    Tickets are required for this event, which can be purchased online . The tour runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

    Pursue artisans’ work while sipping on wine at the annual weekend-long La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29. The festival will feature the work of over 170 artists from across the U.S. and Mexico, everything from paintings, photography and sculptures to fine glass and ceramics. Live music, cheese and wine pairings, and family-oriented activities round out some of the festival’s fun.

    Admission is free to the festival, located on Girard Avenue. However, tickets are required for the Wine and Beer Garden tasting area. Those can be purchased online at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival Website. All proceeds go towards funding programs at San Diego Unified schools.

    Trolley Dances

    The longstanding San Diego Dance Theater performance, Trolley Dances, will be taking place along the MTS Green Line this weekend. Hop on board the trolley with a tour guide and travel to see dancers perform site-specific choreography in Old Town, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village and the Convention Center.

    Tickets for trolley dances are $40 , with discounts available for students, seniors, working artists and military. More information about the event can be found on the San Diego Dance Theater website.

    Have a great weekend, San Diego!

