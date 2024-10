How to prepare your ride for colder weather

Waco, TX ( FOX 44 ) — There are many different things to keep in mind when preparing your car for colder weather. One of the first telltale signs is changes in your tire pressure.

To check your tire pressure, there’s a yellow and white label on the inside of your drivers car door that has the recommendations for tire pressure specifically in cold conditions.

“Keep in mind, on all cold snaps that you’re going to lose one piece of tire pressure for every ten degrees of ambient temperature drop. So, if we have one of these big cold fronts come through and we drop 40 degrees, you’re going to lose four PSI and the tire light is likely to come on,” says Kish Complete Car Care Center general manager Dave DeRosier.

Another reminder is to make sure your windshield wiper fluid does not freeze. This normally happens when the temperature drops to around 32 degrees.

“Check your coolant and any freeze protection for a cold snap,” says DeRosier.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when the temperature drops, so does battery power.

Electric vehicles purely run on batteries, meaning in cold conditions the car’s battery performance is reduced and charging times increase.

Cars that run on gasoline or diesel aren’t out of the woods though, since most modern cars require a battery to start up.

“Eventually we will get to some rain, and you want to make sure the wipers are in good condition and then you want to test your heater. Now while you’ve got the opportunity to get it repaired before it gets cold,” says DeRosier.

Uriel Damian has some personal experience with dealing with cold weather and cars, specifically with the myth about using hot water to warm up your windshield.

“Don’t try to warm up your windshield with hot water. You could try warm water or less cold water. If you try it immediately boiling water, you’ll crack it. It’s very expensive, you don’t want to deal with that,” says Damian.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2021 there were 395 fatal crashes, and an estimated over 22,000 injury crashes that occurred when there was snow or sleet conditions at the time of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.