    • FOX 44 News

    Suspected gang member arrested on weapons charges

    By Roland Richter,

    1 days ago

    Lacy Lakeview, Tx ( FOX 44 ) – A lengthy foot chase involving jumped fences in a neighborhood ended with the arrest of a suspected gang member facing charges of possession of firearms in violation of a court order in Lacy Lakeview.

    Lacy Lakeview police assisted by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies took 18-year-old Lewis Jerome Montgomery into custody Saturday morning and recovered two firearms.

    An arrest affidavit stated that it started Saturday morning at 10:24 on a report of a stolen firearm in the 400 block of East Craven Avenue in Lacy Lakeview. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and spotted him walking east in the 700 block of East Craven. The affidavit stated that the suspect ran from officers running south behind an apartment complex. Officers chased him but he continued to evade by running and jumping fences in backyards between the 100 and 200 blocks of South Bermuda and South Oak streets.

    The affidavit stated that officers set up a perimeter with backup units sent.

    Sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspect hiding under a parked RV on South Oak Street at which time he ran again. The affidavit stated the deputy observed him throw a firearm in a yard before deputies were able to catch and detain him.

    The affidavit stated officers retraced his route and recovered two Glock handguns.

    Killeen police arrest suspect in Lake Road Texan Mart robbery

    The affidavit stated that a records check indicated the suspect had been identified as a gang member and had a condition of bond not to be in possession of any firearms.

    The affidavit stated that officers returned to where the original victim was located and were presented confirmation that one of the Glock handguns belonged to the victim who provided a receipt and paperwork with the handgun’s serial number.

    Montgomery was transported to the McLennan County Jail on multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by court order as a gang member, evading arrest or detention, tampering with physical evidence and theft of a firearm. He remained there Monday with bonds totaling $51,000.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    T Bo Jekkens
    21h ago
    Man I tell you
    Terry Johnson
    1d ago
    The INJUSTICE SYSTEMS will Free him in no time, and he and his family/friends will have a celebration barbecue this weekend
    View all comments
