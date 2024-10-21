Open in App
    Chick-fil-A launching app with podcasts, animated shows

    By Michael Bartiromo,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uNVD_0wFuTbdg00

    ( NEXSTAR ) – Chick-fil-A, apparently not content to simply supply customers with fried chicken sandwiches and spoonfuls of pimento cheese , is getting into the digital entertainment business.

    Chick-fil-A on Monday announced plans to launch a family-friendly entertainment app — called Chick-fil-A Play — to feature original animated shows, scripted podcasts, games, recipes and more.

    “Designed for parents and kids to share and experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in-between, the free app will be loaded with a wide variety of content and original entertainment for all ages to enjoy,” reads a Monday press release.

    The app will be available Nov. 18, according to Chick-fil-A.

    You – and your kids – can lock, hide apps on iPhone now: What to know

    Monday’s announcement did not detail the subject matter of the podcasts, e-books or recipes to be available in the Play app. But the company did promise “new adventures” with an animated version of its somewhat-literate Chick-fil-A cows. The press release also included a short trailer for the upcoming season of “Evergreen Hills,” an original animated fantasy series produced by Chick-fil-A.

    “Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals,” Dustin Britt, the executive director of brand strategy at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with Monday’s release. “The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we’re reimagining ‘Play’ for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together.”

    A sign hangs outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Chick-fil-A’s announcement comes about two months after Deadline reported that the company was planning to launch a possible streaming service. At the time, Deadline reported that Chick-fil-A was looking to produce a game show and an unscripted series for the platform; a representative for Chick-fil-A was not immediately available to comment for further comment.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

