Multiple fatalities reported after helicopter crashes into radio tower in East Houston

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Officials have confirmed multiple fatalities after a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in East Houston on Sunday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near Engelke and North Ennis Street.

The private helicopter, which had four people on board, took off from Ellington Field earlier that day. Among the victims is reported to be a child, according to officials.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

