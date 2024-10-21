Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 44 News

    Multiple fatalities reported after helicopter crashes into radio tower in East Houston

    By Rachel Estrada,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D39iR_0wFsN4Zi00

    HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Officials have confirmed multiple fatalities after a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in East Houston on Sunday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near Engelke and North Ennis Street.

    The private helicopter, which had four people on board, took off from Ellington Field earlier that day. Among the victims is reported to be a child, according to officials.

    Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News4 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    FOX 44 News3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    FOX 44 News3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson to testify at Capitol after dramatic stay of execution
    FOX 44 News4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    FOX 44 News1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Houston Police Officer Shot in Home Invasion on Alderney Drive Caught on Camera
    fugitive.com2 days ago
    Mother breaks down in tears after hiding huge lump behind ear for 40 years
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Joey Logano seizes fresh chance in NASCAR playoffs to take spot in championship finale
    FOX 44 News2 days ago
    Hurricane Oscar forms in the Caribbean
    FOX 44 News3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy