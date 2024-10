TSET shares healthy Halloween recipes and tips

OKLAHOMA — Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is sharing tips for healthier Halloween habits.

TSET said Halloween often leads to a surplus of sugary treats but mindful choices can help families enjoy a balanced celebration.

“While Halloween is a time of excitement and fun, we want to encourage Oklahomans to celebrate in ways that support long-term health,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director in a press release. “Finding creative ways to enjoy the holiday without overloading on sugar can help families feel better and keep the energy going during a fun evening of trick-or-treating, games and other Halloween festivities.”

The American Heart Association says women should not consume more than six teaspoons of added sugar a day while men should not consume more than nine.

Parents should aim to keep children under six teaspoons of sugar each day. On average, children consume three cups of sugar on Halloween, TSET said.

Click here to find details on these ideas for a healthier Halloween:

Veggie Monster Cups: Turn raw veggies into fun characters with this easy and fun craft.

Pumpkin Pie Hummus: Apple slices with pumpkin pie hummus make the perfect sweet snack for kids and adults to enjoy.

Halloween Snack Board: Use clementine oranges, carrots, pretzels and string cheese sticks for a healthy snack that's festive.

Active Halloween Scavenger Hunts - Play a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt that gets kids moving while they search for spooky decorations and costumes in the neighborhood.

TSET said families can also create new traditions that combine movement with quality time such as a spooky walk or dancing to a Halloween playlist.