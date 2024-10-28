Open in App
    FORECAST: Record warmth with high fire danger

    2 days ago

    RED FLAG WARNING for Osage, Pawnee, Washington, Rogers, Wagoner, Nowata, Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Mayes, Craig & Chautauqua, Montgomery (KS) counties for Monday Noon - 8 PM

    WIND ADVISORY for Osage, Pawnee, Washington, Rogers, Wagoner, Nowata, Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Mayes, Craig & Chautauqua, Montgomery (KS) counties for Monday 10 AM - 8 PM

    • Warm, Windy and Dry Monday
      • Record high temperatures in the upper 80s
      • Strong winds through the afternoon, gusts to 40 mph
      • Increased fire danger while vegetation is still dry
    • Not as hot Tuesday, still windy
    • Heavy rain and storms are likely Wednesday into early Thursday
      • Severe weather is possible with these storms
    • A brief lull in the rain appears likely Thursday night for trick-or-treaters
    • Turning wet again into the weekend

